$451.20 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $451.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.60 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.71. The stock had a trading volume of 374,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $335.00.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

