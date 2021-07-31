43,100 Shares in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Kala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.