$4.46 EPS Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.76. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $19.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $412.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

