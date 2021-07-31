3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $201.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.75.

MMM opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.79. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $2,520,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

