3,616 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

