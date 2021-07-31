3,599 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,401,000 after acquiring an additional 265,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,699,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,783,000 after acquiring an additional 55,383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

