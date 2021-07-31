3,549 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.