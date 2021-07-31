$35.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report $35.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $25.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $95.28 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

SANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

