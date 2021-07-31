$344.81 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce sales of $344.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CPE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 292,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 74,974 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 835,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

