325,000 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $7,199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.06.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 91.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

