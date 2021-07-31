30,000 Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFDRU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,016,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,449,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,920,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,425,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,771,000.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PFDRU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.