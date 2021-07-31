$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.07 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $13.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.89.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after buying an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.61. The company had a trading volume of 775,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,088. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $548.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

