2U’s (TWOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of 2U by 133.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

