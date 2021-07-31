2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 2,222,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91.

TWOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

