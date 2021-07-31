28,999 Shares in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLAS opened at $9.67 on Friday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

