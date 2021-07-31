25,623 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,770,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 49.52%. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.