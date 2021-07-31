2,451,349 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,451,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,591,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.83% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

