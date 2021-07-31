$242.75 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post $242.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.38 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $924.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $914.44 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. 208,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,454. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

