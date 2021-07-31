22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $489.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

