2,093 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

