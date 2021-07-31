200,000 Shares in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 20.00% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,861,000.

Shares of EFIX stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77. First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

