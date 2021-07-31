2,000 Shares in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVTX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $5.53 on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

