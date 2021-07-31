20 20 Capital Management Inc. Invests $257,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,834,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,770. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.