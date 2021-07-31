20 20 Capital Management Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 13,438,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,187,339. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

