$2.48 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.60. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in International Business Machines by 36.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.96. 3,535,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,849. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

