1,835 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $1,966,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

