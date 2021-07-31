17,309 Shares in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 452,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $205.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.86.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

