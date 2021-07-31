16,000 Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

VBIV stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $757.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

