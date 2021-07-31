13,900 Shares in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veru by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Veru by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Veru by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.43 million, a PE ratio of -228.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

