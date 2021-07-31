1,346 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 165,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 220,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,235,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $167.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,983. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

