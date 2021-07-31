130 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.63. 1,533,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

