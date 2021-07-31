1,298 Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Purchased by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.07. 332,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,612. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

