12,217 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

