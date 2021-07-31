1,123 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

