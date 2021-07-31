$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,434.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $5.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.70. 675,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,861. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

