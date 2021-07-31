$1.66 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 315%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,795,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

