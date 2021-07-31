$1.54 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $2.14. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 1,204,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

