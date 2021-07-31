$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Wayfair reported earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $6.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $10.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.66.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total transaction of $964,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,711 shares of company stock worth $4,153,010. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $146,328,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $241.36 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.44.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

