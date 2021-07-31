$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX opened at $260.60 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $261.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

