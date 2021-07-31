$1.05 EPS Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.01. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. 2,081,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

