$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $943.52 million to $1.05 billion. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $401.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

SAVE opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $3,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

