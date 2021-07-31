$0.43 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. SPS Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

SPSC stock traded up $8.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,072. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

