$0.36 EPS Expected for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

CNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

CNR stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 1,003,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after buying an additional 817,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

