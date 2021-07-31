$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. QAD reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.75. 143,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 160.76 and a beta of 1.30. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $87.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in QAD by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in QAD by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in QAD by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

