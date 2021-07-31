-$0.24 EPS Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36.

VIRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,621,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,693,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,587,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIRX opened at $10.52 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

