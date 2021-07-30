Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $3,574,195.50 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark J. Pincus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12.

Zynga stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,198,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

