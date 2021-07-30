Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.10.

Several analysts recently commented on ZFSVF shares. UBS Group set a $394.10 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Sunday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $403.15 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $328.13 and a 52-week high of $450.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.78.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

