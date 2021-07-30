ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $35,180,936.57 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

On Monday, June 28th, Jason Mironov sold 29,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,589,460.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Mironov sold 48,599 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $2,618,514.12.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. 1,219,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,572. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a PE ratio of -1,356.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64,635 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

