Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. Zendesk updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Zendesk stock traded down $21.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.67. The stock had a trading volume of 220,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,120. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.17. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 408 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $55,112.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,115,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

