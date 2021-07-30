Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Zendesk by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,403,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,080,000 after purchasing an additional 167,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,626,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 128,524 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $150.52 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,545 shares of company stock worth $25,115,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

